Old Port Advisors Has $486,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $92.18 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.