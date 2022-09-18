Old Port Advisors Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEP. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

