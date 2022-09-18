Old Port Advisors Sells 4,035 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 30,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 86,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

