Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Director Richard A. Young Sells 10,000 Shares

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 330.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 260.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.