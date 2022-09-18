OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00009088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $254.79 million and $20.46 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00092035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00079317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007965 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omisego.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.