Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Up 20.8%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 20.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 122,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 70,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.81 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

Featured Articles

