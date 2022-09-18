Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $2.10 on Major Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Omni has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00010585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,372 coins and its circulating supply is 563,056 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

