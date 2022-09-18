Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on October 12th

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $66.99 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 116.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

