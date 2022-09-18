Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 138,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

