OneLedger Market Cap Reaches $2.63 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $93,731.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger’s genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OneLedger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

