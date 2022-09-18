OneRoot Network (RNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,829.00

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $429,251.98 and approximately $18,829.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform.”

