Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 51,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

