Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 961,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 441,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

