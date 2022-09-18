Oraichain Token (ORAI) Market Capitalization Tops $15.42 Million

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.02534491 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00113184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00833962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s genesis date was September 24th, 2021. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 2,749,392 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain.

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

According to CryptoCompare, “With an open source design system namely Sorai, Oraichain’s product line is synchronized as a whole to deliver their technological signature of AI x Blockchain amid the Era of Decentralization. The system comprises working code, resources, and human interface guidelines.Sorai acts on behalf of Oraichain Design Language, supporting designers and developers with essential toolsThere are three types of ORAI, including ERC20 ORAI on the Ethereum network, BEP-20 ORAI on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Native ORAI on the Oraichain Mainnet.”

