Orca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.87 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Orca has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Orca has a total market cap of $18.87 million and $3.82 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orca alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Orca

Orca was first traded on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,409 coins. The official website for Orca is www.orca.so. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.