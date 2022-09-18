Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.07 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $71.07 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00057199 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064922 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00076862 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

