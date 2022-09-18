OREO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $330.00 (ORE)

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, OREO has traded 50% higher against the dollar. OREO has a market capitalization of $25.09 and approximately $330.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OREO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About OREO

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

