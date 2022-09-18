Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 2.6 %

ONVO opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

