Origin Dollar (OUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $380,664.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $47.01 million and approximately $380,664.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00111236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00848230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar launched on September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 47,251,350 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

