Origin Sport (ORS) Hits One Day Volume of $2.09 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

