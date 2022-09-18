OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Down 17.6% in August

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,446,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLN opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. OriginClear has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.59.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

