Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 4th

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 70.4% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of OEC opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

