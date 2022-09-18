Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Orion Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

