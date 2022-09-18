Orion Protocol Market Cap Hits $38.04 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00005573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.04 million and $1.67 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token.Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform.Find all info regarding the 2020 ORN token swap here.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

