Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.49

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.49 and traded as high as $25.80. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 70,863 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $85,967. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.