Oxen Trading Down 9.4% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $513,656.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,700.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00164652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00283937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00736668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00592953 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00258028 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,946,521 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.