PAC Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,178.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $45,178.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

Unidef (U) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sport Move (SPORT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,176,047,690 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PACGlobalOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit Litepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.