Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $158.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

