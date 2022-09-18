Pakcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $223,485.21 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $223,485.21 and $2,685.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00285959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001033 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00029437 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.56 or 0.02971139 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/)THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the worldFAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan.INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a PakistaniWallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

