PalGold (PALG) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

PalGold (PALG) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, PalGold has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. One PalGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. PalGold has a market cap of $88,482.07 and approximately $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111256 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00848314 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PalGold
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
About PalGold
