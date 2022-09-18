Pangolin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $320,528.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00851004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s genesis date was June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,129,231 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pangolin is pangolin.exchange.

Pangolin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

