Paralink Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $400,785.59 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Paralink Network has a market capitalization of $400,785.59 and approximately $32,960.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paralink Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paralink Network Profile

Paralink Network’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paralink Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paralink Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paralink Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

