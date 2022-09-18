Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Reaches $8.22 on Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $8.22 or 0.00041834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $25.58 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s genesis date was January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

