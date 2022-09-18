Park National Corp OH Has $49.82 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

JNJ opened at $167.60 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $440.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

