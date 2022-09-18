PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $682,176.00

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $19.66 million and approximately $682,176.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

