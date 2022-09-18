Particl Market Cap Hits $4.55 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $3,460.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00092048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00080242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007966 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,451,321 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

