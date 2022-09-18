Particl (PART) Hits Market Cap of $5.14 Million

Particl (PART) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002121 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $5.14 million and $2,773.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00087300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00077958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007555 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,452,390 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

