Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

