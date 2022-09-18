Paul Manduca Buys 7,000 Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Paul Manduca acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,099 ($13.28) per share, with a total value of £76,930 ($92,955.53).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,093 ($13.21) on Friday. St. James’s Place plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,044 ($12.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.05). The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. The company has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,607.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,240.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.59 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 76.41%.

STJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,420 ($17.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,582.67 ($19.12).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

