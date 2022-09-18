Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $946.31 million and $4.35 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001334 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00020257 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
