Paycoin Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Paycoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $77.53 million and approximately $154,724.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paycoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005056 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Paycoin Coin Profile

Paycoin (PCI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2018. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com. The Reddit community for Paycoin is https://reddit.com/r/payprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pay Protocol is a cryptocurrency payment platform for both e-commerce and retail use. It is a project supported by Danal, a payment company based in South Korea. By combining Danal's 20 years of experience in payments with blockchain technology, Pay Protocol aims to mitigate the pain points of traditional payment systems, mainly excessive intermediary processes and high fees caused by them and slow payment schedules. PayProtocol has been developed on Hyperledger Fabric (HLF). Unlike general blockchain where unspecified people participate in data processing, HLF is a private blockchain where only authorized node can join the network. It ensure fast transaction and excellent privacy which makes it best suited for payment services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.