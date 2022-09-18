Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) SVP Sells $22,940.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) SVP Itai Perry sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $22,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.12.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 117,580.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 1,118,187 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
