Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) SVP Sells $22,940.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) SVP Itai Perry sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $22,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 117,580.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 1,118,187 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

