PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in PayPal by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $282.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

