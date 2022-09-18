PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.15. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

