Peanut Price Reaches $0.0116 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $110,246.51 and $154,243.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00111060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00848105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

