Pendle Market Cap Reaches $11.16 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $212,213.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077698 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle (PENDLE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,769,450 coins. Pendle’s official website is pendle.finance. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.