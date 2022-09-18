Penguin Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,613.00 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Penguin Finance has a total market cap of $280,854.02 and $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Penguin Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Penguin Finance Coin Profile
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Penguin Finance Coin Trading
