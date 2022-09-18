Penta Price Down 38.5% Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

Penta (PNT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Penta has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $67,985.03 and approximately $59.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00057199 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064922 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00076862 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Penta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

