PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

