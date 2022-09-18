PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Boosted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 118,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

